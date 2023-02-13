Philippines bought about 110,000 tonnes feed wheat - traders

HAMBURG, Feb 13 (Reuters) - An importer group in the Philippines is believed to have bought around 110,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in an international tender which closed on Friday, European traders said on Monday.

Most traders expected the wheat to be sourced from Australia but there was also market talk the wheat could be sourced from the United States.

It was bought in two 55,000 tonne consignments for expected shipment in June and July.

One consignment was purchased at around $332 a tonne c&f. Seller was believed to be trading house CBH, traders said.

The second was purchased at about $335 a tonne c&f. Seller was believed to be trading house ETG.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.