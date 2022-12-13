Commodities

Philippines bought about 110,000 tonnes Australian feed wheat - traders

December 13, 2022 — 10:39 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - An importer group in the Philippines is believed to have bought around 119,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from Australia in an international tender which closed late last week, European traders said on Tuesday.

It was bought in two 55,000 consignments for shipment in March and April 2023.

It was purchased at between $330 to $335 a tonne c&f. Seller was believed to be trading house CBH.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.