Philippines' Berong nickel mine to be fully depleted by year-end - DMCI

MANILA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Philippines' Berong nickel mine, operated by DMCI Holdings Inc's DMC.PS mining unit, is expected to be fully depleted by year-end and will be decommissioned and rehabilitated, the company said on Wednesday.

Berong, located in the country's western province of Palawan, is one of 28 operating nickel mines in the Philippines, China's biggest source of nickel ore.

