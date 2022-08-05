Philippines believed to pass in wheat and barley tender- traders

Commodities

A group of importers in the Philippines is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in a tender for up to 150,000 tonnes of wheat and 150,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Thursday, European traders said on Friday.

Prices were regarded as too high. Some importers were hoping for price falls if Ukraine’s grain exports increase using the newly-agreed safe shipment channel, one trader said.

The tender had sought shipments of various sizes each month in October, November and December 2022 and in January 2023, they said.

