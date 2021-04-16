Philippines believed to pass in 380,000 tonne wheat tender- trade

HAMBURG, April 16 (Reuters) - A group of importers in the Philippines is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in a tender for up to 380,000 tonnes of milling wheat and animal feed wheat which closed on Friday, European traders said in initial assessments of the result.

Prices offered were apparently higher than expected. A new tender could be issued next week if international prices fall, one trader said.

Some 240,000 tonnes of milling wheat was sought and 140,000 tonnes of feed wheat. Another group of importers in the Philippines on Thursday rejected all offers and made no purchase in a tender for up to 165,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat. GRA/TEND

