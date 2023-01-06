Commodities

Philippines believed to pass in 110,000 tonnes wheat tender- traders

January 06, 2023 — 03:30 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Jan 6 (Reuters) - A group of importers in the Philippines is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in a tender for about 110,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat which closed on Thursday, European traders said in initial assessments of the result on Friday.

Prices were regarded as too high while tender participation was also said to be thin.

Shipment was sought in two 55,000 consignments in February and March, 2023. Offers were also sought for an unspecified combination of feed wheat and barley, but no barley purchase was reported either, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

