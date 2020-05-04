AC

Philippines' Ayala Corp, Metro Pacific shares jump on Duterte apology

MANILA, May 5 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerates Ayala Corp AC.PS and Metro Pacific Investments Corp MPI.PS shares climbed on Tuesday after President Rodrigo Duterte apologised to the firms' owners for his "hurting words".

Ayala rose as much as 5.4% while subsidiary Manila Water Co Inc MWC.PS spiked up to 9.2% and infrastructure conglomerate Metro Pacific rose as much as 8.8%.

Duterte late on Monday said the coronavirus outbreak humbled him. He thanked the tycoons for their assistance and apologised for his diatribes.

