Philippines awards $258.8 mln T-bill offer

MANILA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Following are the results of the Philippine Bureau of the Treasury's (BTr) auction of T-bills on Monday:

*BTr partially awards 14.5 billion pesos ($258.79 million)

* Tenders total 30.44 billion pesos

* BTr awards 4.5 billion pesos of 91-day T-bills at avg rate of 5.592% versus previous auction avg of 5.506%

* BTr awards 5 billion pesos of 182-day T-bills at avg rate of 5.927% versus previous auction avg of 5.879%

* BTr awards 5 billion pesos of 364-day T-bills at avg rate of 6.079% versus previous auction avg of 6.064%

* Details are on the BTr's website www.treasury.gov.ph

($1 = 56.03 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Mikhail Flores and Neil Jerome Morales)

((mikhail.flores@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.