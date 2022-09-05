Philippines August inflation at 6.3% y/y

Philippine annual inflation eased to 6.3% in August, slowing for the first time in six months as increments in food prices also slowed, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The headline figure, slower than July's 6.4%, matched the median forecast in a Reuters poll. It was, however, within the central bank's projected range of 5.9% to 6.7% for the month.

