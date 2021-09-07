Philippines Aug inflation at 4.9% y/y, exceeds market forecasts

MANILA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation in August accelerated to 4.9% PHCPI=ECI, the highest since December 2018, driven up by gains in the heavily weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages index, government data on Tuesday showed.
The headline figure came in at the upper end of the central bank's 4.1%-4.9% projection for the month, and was well above the 4.4% median forecast in the Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.