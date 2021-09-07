Philippines Aug inflation at 4.9% y/y, exceeds market forecasts

Philippine annual inflation in August accelerated to 4.9%, the highest since December 2018, driven up by gains in the heavily weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages index, government data on Tuesday showed.

The headline figure came in at the upper end of the central bank's 4.1%-4.9% projection for the month, and was well above the 4.4% median forecast in the Reuters poll.

