Philippines April inflation at 4.5% yr/yr

Contributors
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LISA MARIE DAVID

Philippine inflation steadied to an annual rate of 4.5% in April, reflecting slower price increases in the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverage index, data showed on Wednesday.

MANILA, May 5 (Reuters) - Philippine inflation steadied to an annual rate of 4.5% in April PHCPI=ECI, reflecting slower price increases in the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverage index, data showed on Wednesday.

April inflation was unchanged from March and below the median forecast of 4.7% in a Reuters poll and well within the central bank's 4.2%-5.0% projected range for the month.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More