Philippines April inflation at 4.5% yr/yr

MANILA, May 5 (Reuters) - Philippine inflation steadied to an annual rate of 4.5% in April PHCPI=ECI, reflecting slower price increases in the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverage index, data showed on Wednesday.
April inflation was unchanged from March and below the median forecast of 4.7% in a Reuters poll and well within the central bank's 4.2%-5.0% projected range for the month.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies)
