Philippines approves emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 drug Paxlovid

MANILA, March 11 (Reuters) - The Philippines has approved the emergency use of Paxlovid, Pfizer's PFE.N COVID-19 drug, the country's food and drug agency said on Friday.

It is the third COVID-19 drug approved by the agency for emergency use, after Roche's ROG.S antibody cocktail and Merck & Co Inc's MRK.N treatment pill.

Paxlovid can be used to treat adult patients who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk for severe infection, the agency said.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

