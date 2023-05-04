News & Insights

Philippines annual inflation slows to 6.6% in April

May 04, 2023 — 09:00 pm EDT

Written by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico dela Cruz for Reuters ->

MANILA, May 5 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation eased for a third successive month in April, the statistics agency said on Friday, giving the central bank leeway to pause its 10-month tightening cycle.

The consumer price index PHCPI=ECI rose 6.6% in April from a year earlier, below the 7.0% forecast in a Reuters poll and slower than the 7.6% rate in March.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel items, slowed slightly to 7.9% from March's 8.0%.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), which projected April inflation at 6.3% to 7.1%, last month said it might pause its most aggressive rate-hiking cycle in years if inflation slowed further in April.

To tackle inflation, which remained outside the central bank's 2% to 4% comfort range, the BSP has raised interest rates PHBCIR=ECI by a total 425 basis points to 6.25% since May last year. It next meets to review policy on May 18.

