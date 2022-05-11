Philippines and China ties to strengthen under Marcos -Chinese ambassador

MANILA, May 12 (Reuters) - The Philippines and China's bilateral relations will become stronger under incoming president Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Beijing's ambassador to Manila said on Thursday.

China is looking forward to working with the next Philippine government to upgrade cooperation, Ambassador Huang Xilian said in a Facebook post.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.