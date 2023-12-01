News & Insights

Philippines allows imports of up to 21,000 tonnes of onions

December 01, 2023 — 05:05 am EST

Written by Neil Jerome Morales for Reuters ->

MANILA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Philippines' farm ministry said on Friday it will issue permits allowing the private sector to import as much as 21,000 tonnes of fresh onions to prevent prices from rising.

The ministry said imports will ensure ample supply during the holiday season, and prevent a repeat of last year when onion prices hit one and a half times that of pork.

Traders can import up to 17,000 tonnes of fresh red onion and 4,000 tonnes of fresh yellow onion from China, India, and the Netherlands, the ministry said.

The imports should arrive by end-December, serving as a buffer ahead of the March to April 2024 domestic harvest season, it added.

The cost of onions, a mainstay in almost all Philippine dishes, surged 10 times above usual prices from April to December last year, driven by import delays.

