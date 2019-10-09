Philippines' AllHome shares debut higher after $250 mln IPO

MANILA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Philippines' AllHome Corp shares opened slightly higher on Thursday in their debut in the stock market after a $250 million share sale excluding over-allotment option.

Shares in the home furnishing retailer, owned by the Philippines' richest man, gained 1.04% to 11.62 pesos ($0.2247) each, above the initial public offering (IPO) price of 11.50 pesos.

($1 = 51.7050 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Tom Hogue

