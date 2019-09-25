Philippines' AllHome prices IPO at bottom of indicative range - sources

MANILA/SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Philippine home furnishing retailer AllHome Corp HOME.PS on Thursday priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the low end of guidance, people with knowledge of the transaction said.

AllHome will sell shares at 11.50 Philippine pesos ($0.22) each, versus the guidance of 11.50 pesos to 14 pesos, said the sources who sought anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to media.

The retailer is owned by Manuel Villar, a former presidential candidate and the country's richest man, who has interests in banking, gaming, real estate and utilities, in addition to retail.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales in Manila and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

