Commodities

Philippines AirAsia to launch IPO between 2020 and 2021

Contributor
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIK DE CASTRO

The Philippine unit of AirAsia Bhd is delaying its initial public offering (IPO) to next year or 2021 as it focuses on corporate reorganisation, its chairman said on Wednesday.

MANILA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Philippine unit of AirAsia Bhd AIRA.KL is delaying its initial public offering (IPO) to next year or 2021 as it focuses on corporate reorganisation, its chairman said on Wednesday.

The low-cost airline had been seeking to go public and raise around $200 million since 2015, but has shelved its plan several times because of weak markets and volatile oil prices.

"According to our estimated timeline, we are looking at the third quarter next year to first quarter of 2021," Philippines AirAsia Chairman Joseph Omar Castillo told reporters.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8418914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular