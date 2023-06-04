Philippines AirAsia looking to revive IPO plans

Recasts, adds details in paragraphs 3-5

MANILA, June 5 (Reuters) - The Philippines unit of AirAsia owner Capital A Bhd is looking at an initial public offering next year, its CEO said on Monday, reviving a fundraising plan hatched in 2015 but shelved numerous times because of market volatility.

The company will re-engage with local banks, he added.

AirAsia will continue to make fares competitive and pursue new destinations despite threats of recession in developed nations, Fernandes said.

The low-cost airline, which started Philippine operations in 2012, was looking at raising up to $250 million in 2018.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing byh Kim Coghill)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.