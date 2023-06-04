Philippines AirAsia looking to revive IPO plans

MANILA, June 5 (Reuters) - The Philippines unit of AirAsia owner Capital A Bhd is looking at an initial public offering next year, its chairman said on Monday.

"We definitely need to raise some capital and that is one of the strongest options that we have," Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes told ANC news channel.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing byh Kim Coghill)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.