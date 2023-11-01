News & Insights

Philippines accuses China of intruding into its waters

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA COAST GUARD

November 01, 2023 — 11:36 pm EDT

Written by Mikhail Flores for Reuters ->

MANILA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Philippine foreign ministry on Thursday accused China of intruding into its waters after an incident at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea earlier this week.

China's military had said on Monday that a Philippine military ship "illegally entered" waters near Scarborough Shoal.

"It is China that is intruding into Philippine waters," the Philippine foreign affairs department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Mikhail Flores)

