Philippines 2022 growth target 'very much doable' - finance minister

MANILA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Philippines Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said on Monday the country's full-year growth target of 6.5% to 7.5% was "very much doable", and the economy can weather external headwinds.

The Southeast Asian country's gross domestic product PHGDP=ECI was 7.4% higher in the June quarter than a year earlier.

Diokno said the Philippines was in a much better position to deal with external shocks, citing strong foreign exchange inflows from cash remittances of Filipinos overseas plus business process outsourcing revenues - key drivers of the economy.

"The Philippines is in much better shape than most other countries... in addressing these external developments," he told a business forum.

