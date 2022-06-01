Philippine tycoon Razon to acquire controlling stake in Malampaya gas project

MANILA, June 2 (Reuters) - Philippine tycoon Enrique Razon will acquire a controlling stake in the country's Malampaya gas-to-power project, his company said in a statement on Thursday.

Razon's Prime Infra Holdings Inc will buy the majority stake from Dennis Uy, a close associate of outgoing Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. The move confirms a Reuters report earlier this month.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

