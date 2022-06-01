Philippine tycoon Razon to acquire controlling stake in Malampaya gas project

Contributor
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Philippine tycoon Enrique Razon will acquire a controlling stake in the country's Malampaya gas-to-power project, his company said in a statement on Thursday.

MANILA, June 2 (Reuters) - Philippine tycoon Enrique Razon will acquire a controlling stake in the country's Malampaya gas-to-power project, his company said in a statement on Thursday.

Razon's Prime Infra Holdings Inc will buy the majority stake from Dennis Uy, a close associate of outgoing Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. The move confirms a Reuters report earlier this month.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More