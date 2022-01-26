Philippine trade deficit tops $5 bln in December

MANILA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a trade deficit of $5.2 billion in December, as imports grew at the fastest pace in six months, government data showed on Thursday, ahead of the release of 2021 GDP data.
Imports in December totalled $11.5 billion, outpacing a 7.1% increase in exports to $6.3 billion, the Philippine Statistics Authority said. GDP data will be released at around 0200 GMT.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies)
