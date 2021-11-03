Philippine supermarket operator AllDay sizzles in market debut

MANILA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Shares of Philippine supermarket operator AllDay Marts Inc ALLDY.PS soared 50% on their market debut on Wednesday, following the latest in a raft of initial public offerings in the Southeast Asian country.

AllDay, owned by the family of Manuel Villar, the Philippines' richest man, priced its $89 million IPO at 0.60 pesos per share. The stock opened at 0.90 pesos, hitting the day's upside limit.

