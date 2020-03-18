Philippine stock market plummets 12.4%, triggers trading halt

MANILA, March 19 (Reuters) - The Philippine stock market slumped on Thursday, with the broader index .PSI plummeting 12.4% as soon as trading resumed following a two-day closure amid coronavirus quarantine measures on the country's main island.

The decline triggered the circuit breaker, a 15-minute trading suspension when the broader index drops at least 10% in one day.

The main index fell to its lowest since December 2011.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.