Philippine president's daughter withdraws from mayor re-election

Contributor
Enrico dela Cruz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LISA MARIE DAVID

The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday withdrew her candidacy to run again for mayor of Davao City, just days ahead of a deadline for changes to be made in entries for a presidential election next year.

MANILA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday withdrew her candidacy to run again for mayor of Davao City, just days ahead of a deadline for changes to be made in entries for a presidential election next year.

Duterte-Carpio in a statement on Facebook declined to say why and told her supporters that further announcements would be made later. She has come top in opinion polls throughout this year on preferred candidates to succeed her father as president, but has said she does not want the job.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Writing by Martin Petty)

((martin.petty@tr.com; +66896070413;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More