Philippine president says economy grew 7.6% y/y in Q3

Credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ

November 09, 2022 — 09:01 pm EST

Written by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico dela Cruz for Reuters ->

MANILA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday his country's economy expanded 7.6% in the third quarter from a year earlier, beating expectations, despite headwinds posed by soaring inflation.

Marcos made the announcement during a meeting with businessmen in Cambodia where he is attending the ASEAN summit, the office of the press secretary said in a Facebook post.

The official data will be released on Thursday at 0200GMT.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected gross domestic product to grow 6.3% on an annual basis, below the previous quarter's upwardly revised 7.5% growth.

