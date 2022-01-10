Philippine Nov trade deficit hits biggest since April 2017

Contributors
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Erik de Castro

The Philippines posted a trade deficit of $4.71 billion in November, government data on Tuesday showed, the biggest since April 2017 based on historical data available on Refinitiv Eikon.

MANILA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a trade deficit of $4.71 billion in November, government data on Tuesday showed, the biggest since April 2017 based on historical data available on Refinitiv Eikon.

Imports in November grew 36.8% from a year earlier to nearly $11 billion, the fastest in five months and outpacing a 6.6% increase in exports to $6.3 billion, Philippine Statistics Authority data showed.

The government will release December trade data on Jan. 27, before releasing the 2021 GDP data on the same day.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters