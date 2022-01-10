Philippine Nov trade deficit hits biggest since April 2017

MANILA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a trade deficit of $4.71 billion in November, government data on Tuesday showed, the biggest since April 2017 based on historical data available on Refinitiv Eikon.

Imports in November grew 36.8% from a year earlier to nearly $11 billion, the fastest in five months and outpacing a 6.6% increase in exports to $6.3 billion, Philippine Statistics Authority data showed.

The government will release December trade data on Jan. 27, before releasing the 2021 GDP data on the same day.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Tom Hogue)

