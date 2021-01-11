US Markets
GLO

Philippine mobile wallet GCash raises over $175 mln in new capital

Contributor
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Philippine mobile wallet GCash has raised more than $175 million in capital from New York-based private equity fund Bow Wave Capital Management, the financial technology arm of Globe Telecom Inc said.

Updates with Mynt ownership structure

MANILA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Philippine mobile wallet GCash has raised more than $175 million in capital from New York-based private equity fund Bow Wave Capital Management, the financial technology arm of Globe Telecom Inc GLO.PS said.

The capital injection raises the valuation of GCash to close to $1 billion, according to Globe's disclosure to the stock exchange on Monday. Bow Wave now has a 14% stake in Mynt, which operates GCash, via a local fund it manages.

Globe's stake has been diluted to 40% from 46%, while Globe parent Ayala Corp's AC.PS share has been reduced to 6% from 8%, a Globe spokeswoman told Reuters.

It also reduces the stake held by Ant Financial, the fintech arm of Alibaba 9988.HK, to 40% from 46%.

"The pandemic has acted as a catalyst in highlighting the importance of digital finance in society today and with this investment from Bow Wave, we look forward to further living out our vision of finance for all," Mynt President and CEO Martha Sazon said.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies, Martin Petty)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLO AC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular