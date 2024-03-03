News & Insights

Philippine 'library home' stacked with books to inspire reading

Credit: REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

March 03, 2024 — 08:00 pm EST

Written by Adrian Portugal and Karen Lema for Reuters ->

MANILA, March 4 (Reuters) - "A good book is easy to find" reads the sign on Hernando Guanlao's two-storey home located on the outskirts of the Philippines' main financial district which he has turned into a public library where anyone can borrow books for free.

Called the Reading Club 2000, Guanlao's library showcases a wide variety of books he hopes will inspire people, especially young curious minds to read, especially at this time when reading ability among Philippine students remains low.

"The books that one can see here are those used in K-12 (elementary books), novels which students and enthusiasts can make use of," the 72-year-old Guanlao said at his home crammed with thousands of books in stacks.

"There are also spiritual books for those who are looking for religious knowledge, hardbound and softbound books, autobiographies, and many different genre's that one can enjoy, all for free," he said.

What started as a 50-book display on the sidewalk fronting his home more than two decades ago, Guanlao's collection has grown exponentially over the years, thanks to a steady supply of books from donors, some of whom opted to stay anonymous.

"They just leave boxes of books outside my house," said Guanlao, who has also started shipping reading material to public schools in far-flung communities.

Philippine students are facing learning setbacks with math, science and reading scores among the lowest in the world, according to the Program for International Student Assessment.

"My mission is to give away used and donated books to others at no cost and to promote education through literature," Guanlao said.

(Reporting by Adrian Portugal and Karen Lema; Editing by Michael Perry)

((karen.lema@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.