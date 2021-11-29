Philippine leader Duterte's preferred successor quits presidential race -media

Contributor
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LISA MARIE DAVID

Philippine Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, the preferred successor of Rodrigo Duterte, withdrew his candidacy for presidency on Tuesday, CNN Philippines reported.

A spokesperson at the office of Go, President Duterte's long-time aide, could not immediately be reached for comment.

