Philippine leader Duterte's preferred successor quits presidential race -media

MANILA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Philippine Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, the preferred successor of Rodrigo Duterte, withdrew his candidacy for presidency on Tuesday, CNN Philippines reported.

A spokesperson at the office of Go, President Duterte's long-time aide, could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Kim Coghill)

