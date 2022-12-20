Philippine inflation will likely peak in December, says c.bank governor

MANILA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Philippine inflation will likely peak in December, central bank Governor Felipe Medalla said on Tuesday, after it reached a 14-year high in November.

Annual inflation of 8% in November brought the year-to-date rate at 5.6%, well outside the central bank's 2% to 4% target for the year.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

