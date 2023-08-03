Philippine inflation slows for sixth straight month in July

Add details throughout

MANILA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation eased for a sixth straight month in July, the statistics agency said on Friday, reflecting slower increases in food and utility costs.

The consumer price index PHCPI=ECI rose 4.7% in July, its slowest annual increase since March 2022, but the inflation rate remained above the central bank's 2% to 4% target for the year.

Headline inflation for January to July averaged 6.8%.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast the consumer price index PHCPI=ECI would rise by 5.0% for July, above the central bank's projection for a 4.1% to 4.9% rise for the month.

Core inflation PHCPXY=ECI, which strips out volatile food and fuel items, slowed to 6.7% in July, falling from 7.4% in the previous month.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Tom Hogue)

