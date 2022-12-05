Philippine inflation leaps to 14-year high in November

Credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ

December 05, 2022 — 08:20 pm EST

Written by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico dela Cruz for Reuters ->

MANILA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Philippine consumer prices rose more than expected in November, taking the annual increase to a 14-year high of 8.0%, the statistics agency said on Tuesday, exerting more pressure on the central bank to stay on its monetary tightening path.

The faster-than-expected increase in November was due to rises in food prices. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inflation would accelerate to 7.8%, while the central bank had forecast a figure of between 7.4%-8.2%.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the core consumer price index rose 6.5%, faster than October's 5.9%.

The Philippine central bank last month delivered a second consecutive 75-basis-point interest rate hike and its governor, Felipe Medalla, flagged another, but possibly smaller, rate increase at the Dec. 15 meeting, in step with the U.S. central bank's policy moves.

