Philippine inflation eases to 2.1% in May

The Philippines' annual inflation eased to 2.1% in May, from the previous month's 2.2%, the statistics agency said on Friday.

The headline figure was near the low end of the central bank's forecast range of 1.9% to 2.7% for the month, and matches the median 2.1% estimate in a Reuters' poll.

