Philippine inflation eases in March on lower transport, utility costs

March annual inflation slows to 2.5% from Feb's 2.6%

Core inflation edges down to 3.0% y/y

Inflation likely to ease further in April, to give cbank room to ease policy - governor

MANILA, April 7 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation eased for a second straight month in March, the statistics agency said on Tuesday, as lower transport and utility costs offset an increase in food prices.

The consumer price index rose 2.5% from a year earlier, above the 2.2% median forecast in a Reuters poll, but well within the central bank's estimate of 2% to 2.8% for the month.

The core inflation rate, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, edged down to 3.0% in March from 3.2% in the prior month.

Philippine central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno said on Tuesday inflation will likely be lower in April, and that should give monetary authorities more room for easing.

The central bank will meet on May 21 to set policy rates.

Last month's data brought the year-to-date average inflation to 2.7%, within the central bank's 2.0% to 4.0% target for the year.

The central bank slashed interest rates by a total of 75 basis points so far this year, more than the 50 bps it had earlier committed, and cut the banks' required reserves by 200 bps to boost liquidity.

The economic planning agency said growth this year could be between -0.6% and +4.3%, excluding measures to counter the economic impact of the outbreak, a substantial drop from the government's +6.5 to +7.5% target for the year.

