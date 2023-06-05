News & Insights

Philippine inflation eases for fourth month in May

Credit: REUTERS/ERIK DE CASTRO

June 05, 2023 — 09:12 pm EDT

Written by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz for Reuters ->

MANILA, June 6 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation eased for a fourth consecutive month in May due to slower increases in transport, food and non-alcoholic indices, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The consumer price index PHCPI=ECI rose 6.1% in May from a year earlier, just below the 6.2% median forecast in a Reuters poll and slower than the 6.6% rate in April.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel

items, slowed to 7.7% PHCPXY=ECI from April's 7.9%.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas projected May inflation to come in at 5.8% to 6.6% range.

