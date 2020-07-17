Philippine health ministry reports 17 coronavirus deaths, 1,841 more cases

MANILA, July 17 (Reuters) - The Philippines on Friday recorded 17 new coronavirus deaths and 1,841 additional infections, with the capital Manila still accounting for the bulk of newly confirmed cases and casualties.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have reached 1,660 while confirmed infections have risen to 63,001.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

