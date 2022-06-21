Philippine government agency warns on worsening sugar shortages

MANILA, June 22 (Reuters) - A sugar shortage in the Philippines has worsened as local production missed forecasts and due to a delay in planned imports of up to 200,000 tonnes of the refined sweetener, the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) said on Wednesday.

"Prices have gone out of hand and there is this situation that we are about to run out of sugar," SRA Administrator Hermenegildo Serafica said in a statement.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies)

