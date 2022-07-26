Philippine gambling revenue seen at pre-pandemic levels by 2026

By 2026, GGR might reach 256 billion pesos or better, with land-based casinos seen contributing 146 billion pesos, Cecilio said.

The regulator's projection mirrors the recovery path of neighbouring gambling hubs like Singapore and Macau, which is reeling from Beijing's strict zero-COVID strategy.

The freewheeling Philippine gaming industry has attracted foreign and domestic companies to set up integrated casino-resorts, creating tens of thousands of jobs in the past decade.

In coming years, the sector's recovery would be driven by pent-up demand and a return of confidence among domestic and foreign gamblers, Cecilio said.

There are 51 land-based casinos in the Philippines, including 38 operated by the gaming regulator and the rest privately owned, attracting high rollers from countries like China, Japan and South Korea.

Newport World Resorts, which owns the country's first integrated casino-resort, expects its operations to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2023, faster than the broader industry.

"We are expanding our gaming areas to absorb junket groups that are coming," Sandy Amida, senior director for gaming operations at Newport World Resorts in Manila, told Reuters.

($1 = 55.67 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

