Philippine food maker Monde Nissin files for up to $1.3 bln IPO

MANILA, March 4 (Reuters) - The Philippines' Monde Nissin Corp, maker of ubiquitous Lucky Me! instant noodles, on Thursday filed for an up to 63 billion peso ($1.3 billion) initial public offering (IPO), in what is set to be the country's largest-ever listing.

The filing comes as the Philippines, a historical laggard in Southeast Asia in terms of fundraising and market activity, is shaping up to be the region's biggest IPO market this year.

($1 = 48.5650 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.