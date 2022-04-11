US Markets
Philippine fintech Voyager raises $210 mln, gains 'unicorn' status

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Philippine technology company Voyager Innovations said on Tuesday it has raised $210 million in its latest funding round, allowing the firm to achieve "unicorn status" given its $1.4 billion valuation.

SIG Venture Capital, the Asian venture capital arm of SIG, Singapore-based global investor EDBI, and investment holding company First Pacific Company Ltd 0142.HK, participated in the latest funding round as new investors, Voyager said.

Voyager's existing shareholders like PLDT TEL.PS, private equity firm KKR & Co Inc KKR.N and China's Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK also poured in fresh capital to fund its digital bank venture.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

