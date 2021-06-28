Philippine fintech firm raises $167 mln from KKR, Tencent

MANILA, June 28 (Reuters) - Philippine digital and financial services firm Voyager Innovations has raised $167 million for its expansion programme, including a venture into digital banking, its listed and largest shareholder said on Monday.

Shareholders PLDT Inc TEL.PS, private equity firm KKR & Co Inc KKR.N and Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK participated in the funding round, PLDT said in a disclosure. Voyager, which serves millions of Filipinos through its e-wallet, digital payments and remittance units, welcomed a unit of the World Bank's International Finance Corp as a new investor.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

