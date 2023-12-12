Philippine energy firm ACEN secures loan for renewable expansion in Australia

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Philippine energy company ACEN Corp ACEN.PS on Wednesday said its unit ACEN Renewables International (ACRI) signed an A$75 million ($49.22 million) green term loan facility with HSBC HSBA.L for renewable expansion in Australia.

The green term loan will be used to fund ACEN's renewable energy projects in Australia, the company's largest market outside Philippines, ACEN said in a statement.

"The loan agreement underlines ACEN's strategic move to bolster its renewable energy initiatives in Australia, an emerging key market for the company," it added.

($1 = 1.5237 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rajasik Mukherjee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

