Philippine economy grows 4.3% in second quarter

August 09, 2023 — 08:59 pm EDT

Written by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico dela Cruz for Reuters ->

MANILA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines economy grew 4.3% in the second quarter from a year earlier, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

Growth in the June quarter was slower than the 6.4% expansion in the previous quarter, and below the 6.0% growth forecast in a Reuters poll.

