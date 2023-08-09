Philippine economy grows 4.3% in second quarter

MANILA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines economy grew 4.3% in the second quarter from a year earlier, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

Growth in the June quarter was slower than the 6.4% expansion in the previous quarter, and below the 6.0% growth forecast in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

((karen.lema@thomsonreuters.com; +632 841-8938;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.