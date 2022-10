Oct 31 (Reuters) - Philippine authorities have recorded 98 deaths from Tropical Storm Nalgae, with 63 people missing and 69 others injured, the disaster agency said in a bulletin on Monday.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies)

