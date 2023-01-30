Philippine companies seen raising up to $8.25 bln via bonds in 2023

Repeats earlier item with no change in text

MANILA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Philippine companies are expected to generate up to 450 billion pesos ($8.25 billion) through bond issuance this year to fund expansion and repay debt, the country's bond market operator said on Monday.

"Domestic investment liquidity is alive and well," Antonino Nakpil, president and chief executive officer of the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp (PDEX), told reporters.

PDEX sees companies raising 300 to 450 billion pesos via bonds this year, he said, adding that big corporations and banks would be active in the fixed income market.

Companies tapped the bond market to raise a record 508 billion pesos ($9.3 billion) last year, more than double the 213 billion pesos in 2021, PDEX data showed.

Despite an expected slowdown in the economy this year because of inflation and higher interest rates, Philippine companies are selectively pursuing expansion in sectors that will benefit from the country's economic reopening.

As of the end of 2022, PDEX had 1.38 trillion pesos in tradable corporate debt instruments issued by 53 companies comprised of 196 types of securities.

($1 = 54.56 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

