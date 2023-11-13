News & Insights

Philippine companies seen raising up to $7 bln via bonds in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

November 13, 2023 — 12:14 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

MANILA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Philippine companies are projected to issue up to 400 billion pesos ($7.14 billion) bonds in 2024, almost double this year's expected tally, as firms pay maturing debts and finance expansion despite high interest rates, the country's bond market operator said on Monday.

Based on maturing debts, companies led by big firms and banks could issue more bonds while pursuing long-term investments, Antonino Nakpil, president and chief executive officer of the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp (PDEX), told reporters.

"We expect more people to come back because by that time, people will be more used to where the level of interest rates are," Nakpil said, adding they are encouraging new issuers including small- and medium-sized businesses.

The International Monetary Fund expects the Philippine economy to grow by 6% in 2024, slower than the government's target of 6.5% to 8.0%, from 5.3% growth this year.

Companies tapped the bond market to raise a record 508

billion pesos in 2022, more than double the 213 billion pesos in 2021, PDEX data showed.

To date, the PDEX has 1.32 trillion pesos in tradable corporate debt instruments issued by 52 companies, comprised of 185 types of securities.

($1 = 56.02 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.