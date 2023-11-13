Philippine companies seen raising up to $7 bln via bonds in 2024

MANILA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Philippine companies are projected to issue up to 400 billion pesos ($7.14 billion) bonds in 2024, almost double this year's expected tally, as firms pay maturing debts and finance expansion despite high interest rates, the country's bond market operator said on Monday.

Based on maturing debts, companies led by big firms and banks could issue more bonds while pursuing long-term investments, Antonino Nakpil, president and chief executive officer of the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp (PDEX), told reporters.

"We expect more people to come back because by that time, people will be more used to where the level of interest rates are," Nakpil said, adding they are encouraging new issuers including small- and medium-sized businesses.

The International Monetary Fund expects the Philippine economy to grow by 6% in 2024, slower than the government's target of 6.5% to 8.0%, from 5.3% growth this year.

Companies tapped the bond market to raise a record 508

billion pesos in 2022, more than double the 213 billion pesos in 2021, PDEX data showed.

To date, the PDEX has 1.32 trillion pesos in tradable corporate debt instruments issued by 52 companies, comprised of 185 types of securities.

($1 = 56.02 Philippine pesos)

