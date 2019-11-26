Philippine central eases bank reserve requirements

MUMBAI, Nov 26 (IFR) - The Philippine central bank has excluded interbank borrowings from bank reserve requirements to encourage lending.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said that borrowings from banks, quasi-banks and other financial intermediaries are no longer considered as deposit substitutes which are subject to reserve requirements. The borrowings include bonds issued to financial intermediaries, inter-bank borrowings and repurchase agreements with financial counterparties.

The change is expected to facilitate the flow of funds within the financial system, help reduce intermediation costs and support economic activity.

"The exclusion of these types of borrowings from the reserve base of banks and quasi-banks will result in freed-up liquidity for lending or investment activities," BSP said in a release on November 22.

Last month, the central bank lowered the reserve requirement ratio for bonds to 3% from 6%. In August last year, BSP allowed banks to issue bonds without prior authorisation, subject to certain requirements regarding corporate governance, risk management, capital adequacy and other similar issues.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by Vincent Baby)

